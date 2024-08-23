Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Victor Osimhen's transfer could happen in the final days of the summer transfer window

The Italian football transfer expert says both Chelsea and Arsenal fans have continued to ask questions about the Napoli star

He stated that the 25-year-old does not want to go on loan, adding that his release clause might also be the problem

Football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Victor Osimhen's lingering transfer situation.

The Nigerian international has been a subject of the summer transfer window for some time now amid interest from top clubs.

With barely one week before the window closes, the Nigerian hit-man is still a Napoli player.

Napoli have struggled to come to terms with the fact that the 25-year-old is desperate to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

They have insisted that suitors ready to sign the player must cough up the release clause of €120m/€130milion.

The figure seems to be the stumbling block for a potential deal as some teams have withdrawn their pursuit.

Fabrizio Romano stated that there are no new information regarding Osimhen's potential transfer status.

Fabrizio Romano on Osimhen's transfer

He said told CaughtOffside:

“I know there are many Chelsea fans that keep asking, but as I keep telling you, Osimhen to Chelsea is only a topic for the final days of the window, not today, not yesterday, not tomorrow, for the final days alone.

“Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan, as I told you, and doesn’t want to reduce his salary, so let’s see if they can find a way, or maybe if some other door could open for Osimhen.

Fabrizio disclosed that in July, PSG agreed personal terms with the Nigerian, but talks fell between the French club and Napoli, forcing the Parisians to abandon negotiations.

The Italian transfer expert added that he knows nothing about Arsenal's interest in the former Lille of France striker.

He added:

“There is nothing regarding Arsenal’s reported interest from what I know. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the final days, but at the moment, it’s still quiet.”

Chelsea continue Osimhen chase

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen is becoming one of football’s worst-kept secrets.

The Nigerian striker, who has dazzled Serie A since his arrival in the summer of 2020, is expected to end his four-year tenure with Napoli as this summer draws to a close.

While several clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old, the eye-watering €130 million release clause has deterred many potential suitors.

