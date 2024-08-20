Nigerian eligible youngster Chizaram Ezenwata is getting rave reviews from Chelsea coach

The youngster is the son of former Nigerian footballer Ndubuisi Ezenwata and is dazzling for the U18

He is eligible to represent Nigeria, Cameroon and England, but his father wants Nigeria

Nigeria-eligible youngster Chizaram “Chizzy” Ezenwata is getting rave reviews from the Chelsea U18 coach Hassan Sulaiman for his performance in the opening day loss to Brighton.

The young Blues went 2-0 behind before Ezenwata netted an impressive brace to equalise, but Brighton added one more in the first half before scoring two in the stoppage of the second half.

Chizaram Ezenwata with his family after winning the PL U15 Cup. Photo from @endykingboy.

Source: Instagram

Head coach Hassan, who is also of Nigerian descent, singled out to praise the 15-year-old whose progress was fast-tracked to the U18 side due to his impressive performances.

“He [Ezenwata] is determined, focused and trains hard every day. It’s no surprise that he got his rewards with those two goals and I’m sure he will score more over the course of the season,” he told Chelsea official website.

“He’s a good finisher and I’m really pleased for Chizzy. He represents the future and the potential that this young squad has. I am looking forward to seeing the progress throughout the team.”

He is eligible to represent three countries: Nigeria through his father, England by birth and Cameroon through his mother.

Ezenwata eyes Nigeria for his son

His father and former Gombe United star Ndubuisi Ezenwata claimed he wants his son to follow in the footsteps of Nigeria’s youth stars who became top players, including Victor Osimhen and Nwankwo Kanu.

“There is no youth team in the world as successful as the Golden Eaglets and I want my son to have that success as well if it is possible,” he said as quoted by ANS.

“Any player who passes through our youth system could make it into any club in the world and just perform, when you look at the likes of Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Obi Mikel, Kanu Nwankwo.”

He admitted that they received an approach from the Cameroonian FA through a former classmate of Samuel Eto'o, but he prefers Nigeria, and Chizzy is excited about it.

“I want him to play for Nigeria youth levels and all the way to the Super Eagles. It's up to him to make a decision when he becomes an adult. I have spoken to him and his younger brother and they are really excited about it.”

Two Nigerians named for Austrian camp

Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian players made Austria camp for the training of youngsters overseen by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

The European country hosts a yearly development training for teenagers and in the third edition, Nigerian youngsters Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and Oluwaseun Adewumi made the cut.

