The Austria national team’s perspective players training course enters its third edition this year

The European country organises a four-day training program for players between the ages of 17 to 19

First-team head coach Ralf Rangnick has named two Nigerian players for the 2024 edition

Austria are continuing their youth development with the third edition of their perspective players' training course, and this year's edition has two Nigerian players.

The central European country topped its 2024 European Championship group despite having two semi-finalists, France and the Netherlands, in the same group.

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure in action for Austria at the U17 European Championship. Photo by Piaras O. Midheach.

Source: Getty Images

They were applauded for their style of play at the tournament, and despite Turkey's Round-of-16 elimination, Ralf Rangnick received plaudits for drilling the team.

Two Nigerians selected for Austria youth course

The country is taking its football development to the next level as the Perspective Players Training course enters its third edition this year, and 33 players have been invited to the four-day training camp.

According to an official statement by the Austria FA, two Nigeria-eligible players, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and Oluwaseun Adewumi, have been invited.

Adejenughure is a 17-year-old striker who plays for RB Salzburg, while Adewumi, 19, is a forward who plays for Floridsdorfer in the second tier of Austrian football.

According to Express UK, the teenager born in Austria to Nigerian parents will play for the reserve team FC Liefering in the second division next season if he stays, amid interest from Manchester United.

Rangnick, a former interim boss of Manchester United, spoke highly of the striker and sees him as a potential addition to his plans for the national team.

The Nigerian Football Federation has recently enjoyed success in getting players born in Europe who are eligible to play for the club to switch their international allegiance.

Some of the most notable examples are William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ademola Lookman, and Maduka Okoye, amongst others.

Nigeria to battle England and USA for Emenalo

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria are facing a battle against England and the United States over Chelsea youngster Landon Emenalo's international allegiance.

Landon, son of Michael Emenalo, who is with the Chelsea U18s and has recently signed a scholarship contract, is eligible to play for Nigeria and another two countries.

Source: Legit.ng