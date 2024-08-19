The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a hotbed of discussion across the country’s footballing circle

The Nigeria Football Federation has continued to bide its time to appoint a new manager for the men’s national team

A report detailing the football federation is poised to appoint a Swedish tactician for the team has recently surfaced

The month-long search for a fitting coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria appears to be nearing completion, with reports detailing that an agreement has been reached with a new gaffer.

In the aftermath of Finidi George’s departure, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been very keen and vocal about its search for a foreign tactician.

Several coaches have since been linked with the potential of taking over the managerial role at the West African powerhouse, with French coach Hervé Renard largely tipped to take over the role.

Janne Andersson before the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Sweden and Estonia at Friends Arena on November 19, 2023, in Solna. Image: Michael Campanella.

Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, the NFF appears to have found a suitable candidate for the job. According to a report from Nigerian football expert, Oluwashina Okeleji, the federation is set to appoint a Swedish coach for the Super Eagles.

NFF set to appoint Swedish coach for Super Eagles

According to the report, the NFF is set to announce Janne Andersson as the new head coach of the team.

The veteran Swedish manager has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the NFF leadership.

Andersson previously led the Swedish national team from 2016 to 2024, guiding them to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 European Championship. However, the 61-year-old stepped down after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Euro tournament.

Data from FotMob shows that the veteran coach has a win percentage of 51.7% during his tenure with the Blue and Yellow.

An official announcement is expected soon, and Coach Andersson should be on the sidelines when the Super Eagles face both the Republic of Benin and Rwanda in their upcoming matches.

NFF compiles Super Eagles squad list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has compiled a squad list for the upcoming international window.

The shortlist is said to include veteran defender Leon Balogun and Cardiff City fullback Jamilu Collins, among others. Nigeria remains without a permanent coach following the departure of Finidi.

