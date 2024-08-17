Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has picked up the first red card of the season

He headbutted Southampton attacker Brereton Diaz in the 3 pm Premier League games

The incident led to a melee before Joelinton put the Toons ahead going into the halftime

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar picked up the first red card of the Premier League season after receiving his marching order in the 28th minute of the tie against Southampton.

The Swiss defender headbutted Brereton Diaz, and the Chilean attacker fell to the ground. Schar was sent off for violent conduct after a video assistant review.

Fabian Schar and Nick Pope stand over Brereton Diaz after the Swiss defender headbutted the Chilean. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by PL Match Centre, VAR confirmed the referee's decision despite reactions from some fans claiming the incident was quite dramatic and shouldn't have been a sending-off.

Legit.ng looks at six other dramatic headbutts.

1. Darwin Nunez

Nunez was sent off for Liverpool in the 2022/23 season after headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen. The defender approached the striker during an argument, and he turned back to headbutt him. The Uruguayan missed three games and apologised for his actions.

2. Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroonian legend, during Inter Milan’s 2-1 loss to Chievo in 2010, headbutted Bostjan Cesar. The referee missed the incident, but the striker was banned for three games after reviewing the video evidence. He was also fined €30,000, which was later dropped on appeal.

3. Olivier Giroud

The French striker was sent off for headbutting QPR star Nedum Onuoha during Arsenal's 2-1 win in the London derby. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted his striker deserved his marching orders.

4. Gennaro Gattuso

The notorious midfielder has been sent off many times during his playing career. One of them was in 2015 during a UEFA Champions League match. The Italian headbutted Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant manager Joe Jordan.

5. Duncan Ferguson

As noted by Daily Star, Big Dunc is the first footballer to go to jail for an on-field offence. He spent three months in prison after headbutting John McStay. He was sent off in the match and charged for assault.

6. Zinedine Zidane

Who else should get the honour of wrapping up this list if not for one of the greatest footballers of all time, who dropped his headbutt on the biggest stage of all and in the final game of his illustrious career, the 2006 World Cup final? He headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi, who later admitted he talked trash with him.

Source: Legit.ng