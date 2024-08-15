Romeo Lavia's future was a significant subject of debate through the 2023 summer transfer window

The Belgian midfielder, who burst onto the scene with Southampton, would eventually pen a deal with Chelsea

Ahead of the start of the new season, the defensive midfielder explained why he joined the London club over Liverpool

Romeo Lavia made headlines throughout much of the 2023 summer window following his brilliant season with Southampton.

Despite suffering relegation with the Saints, the Belgian midfielder became a target for both Chelsea and Liverpool.

While reports suggested Lavia was close to signing with Liverpool, he surprised many by choosing to join Chelsea instead.

Romeo Lavia during the pre-season friendly between Chelsea and FC Internazionale at Stamford Bridge on August 11, 2024. Image: Marc Atkins.

Nonetheless, as the new Premier League season approaches, the Manchester City academy graduate has taken the opportunity to explain what really transpired and why he ultimately chose Chelsea over Liverpool.

Lavia explains reason for joining Chelsea over Liverpool

In an interview reported by Mail Online, the young Belgian midfielder took the opportunity to share his perspective on the transfer saga.

"You've never heard my side of the story," Lavia stated.

"It's always been about what you read in the media. Sometimes it seemed like you knew more than I did!

"When Chelsea expressed interest, even before the transfer rumours began, it was a no-brainer for me. Although Liverpool's interest was real, I had already set my sights on playing for Chelsea.

"If you look at all the teams, Chelsea is the one that's on the rise. You can see the bigger picture. When I saw a group of young, talented players who had been standout performers at their previous clubs, I knew it could only be a positive move. Now that I’m here, I see that’s true."

Unfortunately, Lavia's transfer to Chelsea has not gone as planned. According to Fotmob, the 20-year-old has made only one official appearance for the club since joining.

Lavia will be hoping for more opportunities under the new manager, Enzo Maresca.

