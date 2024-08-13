The topic of who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is far from over

Several players and stakeholders have often aired their thoughts on who they deem as better between the two

Sergio Aguero’s bodyguard recently stated who he considers the greatest between the two football superstars

The choice of who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one topic in football that appears to end without a definite answer.

Both superstar forwards, who burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, have continued to dominate even well past their prime.

The Portuguese forward and his Argentine rival currently ply their trade far from the spotlight of European football, but their impact and the discussions about them continue to make headlines.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during the Riyadh Season Cup football match between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 202r. Image: Franck Fifie.

One significant discussion that frequently arises regarding the duo is who is the better player.

While many remain neutral in their choice, some outright name their preferred player. The latest to weigh in on who the better player between the two is the bodyguard of former Argentine forward Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s bodyguard speaks on GOAT debate

In a video shared on social media, a conversation between the former Manchester City forward and his bodyguard detailed his bodyguard’s unexpected preference.

During their chat, Aguero asked his bodyguard whom he considered the better player, Messi or Ronaldo.

The buffed-up guard's surprising response was, "I like Ronaldo."

Aguero seemed taken aback by the answer, responding with a surprise, "What?"

The bodyguard explained that he had been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo long before he even knew who Lionel Messi was.

"I watched Ronaldo before I even knew who Messi was," he said.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked significant discussion among fans on social media.

According to data from Sporting News, both Ronaldo and Messi have amassed over 1,800 career goal involvements.

Messi names favourite for Ballon d’Or

Legit.ng in another report stated that Messi named Vinicius and Mbappe among the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Ballon d’Or, which both Ronaldo and Messi have largely dominated over the last decade, saw the Argentina captain add another to his record-extending accolade following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng