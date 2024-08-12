Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most decorated players ever to grace the beautiful game of football

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s, the duo has shared a staggering 12 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves

Argentine forward, Messi, has been recently told he would win as many as 15 Ballon d'Or awards if he emulated Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be past their peak, but discussions about their football dominance remain as vibrant as ever.

For over a decade and a half, this exceptional duo ruled the sport of football, amassing a remarkable array of titles—both individual and collective.

They hold the record for the most shared Ballon d'Or podium appearances since the award's inception, though Messi slightly edges Ronaldo in the total number of Golden Balls won.

In a recent interview, former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra, suggested that Messi might have secured as many as 15 Ballon d'Or awards if he had mirrored Ronaldo's approach during his prime years.

Evra speaks on Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or

On the FIVE UK YouTube podcast, former French defender shared his view that Messi could have won up to 15 Ballon d'Or awards if he had matched Ronaldo's work ethic.

"I want to explain why I favour Ronaldo," Evra said. "It's not just because he's our brother; it's because I admire his work ethic.”

"Messi was naturally gifted, but Ronaldo had to earn his success through hard work. If Messi had the same drive and determination as Ronaldo, he could very well have 15 Ballon d'Or trophies today.”

"I have a deep respect for those who work tirelessly, which is why I lean towards Ronaldo over Messi," Evra concluded.

Messi recently edged out Erling Haaland for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, but he is not expected to be a contender this year.

According to Score90, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior is the frontrunner, with teammates Jude Bellingham and new signing Kylian Mbappé also in contention.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or will be awarded on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Messi names favourite for Ballon d’Or

Legit.ng in another report stated that Messi named Vinicius and Mbappe among the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Ballon d’Or, which both Ronaldo and Messi have largely dominated over the last decade, saw the Argentina captain add another to his record-extending accolade following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

