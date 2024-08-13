Manchester United are expected to complete the transfer of Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich

The combative Netherlands international is married to model and Internet sensation, AnneKee Molenaar

The daughter of Keje Molenaar tied the knot with the defender on June 7, 2024, after six years of dating

Matthijs de Ligt is on the verge of completing a transfer to Manchester United, but it's his partner who is currently capturing the spotlight.

The 25-year-old defender, set to join the Premier League club from Bayern Munich, is married to AnneKee Molenaar.

Annekee Molenaar, wife of Matthijs de Ligt, during the Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 match between Romania and Netherlands at Munich Football Arena on July 2, 2024. Image: Joris Verwijst.

Source: Getty Images

Although De Ligt and Molenaar have been together for over five years, her remarkable beauty is drawing more attention than his anticipated €45 million transfer to the Red Devils.

In light of this, Legit.ng turns the focus to the partner of the soon-to-be Manchester United centre-back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meet AnneKee Molenaar

Who is AnneKee Molenaar?

AnneKee Molenaar is a model and the daughter of former Netherlands international, Keje Molenaar. The 25-year-old, who is already an Internet sensation, is also the sister of Jip Molenaar, who plays professional football for Telstar FC in the Eerste Divisie.

AnneKee married Matthijs de Ligt in June 2024, having been in a relationship with him since 2018 during his early years at Ajax.

She has been a steadfast supporter of the Dutch defender throughout his career, accompanying him to Italy during his time with Juventus, to Germany when he joined Bayern Munich in 2022, and now to Manchester United, which De Ligt is expected to join according to reports courtesy of Sky Sports.

What is AnneKee best known for?

The Dutch model, best recognised for her representation by the Wilma Agency in the Netherlands, is also known for sharing her modelling content on Instagram, where she has over 450,000 followers.

The 25-year-old's passion for modelling dates back to before her meeting with de Ligt.

According to her Instagram posts, she started sharing her modelling photos and content in September 2015.

AnneKee has since seen her modelling career soar, highlighted by her feature on the cover of the Dutch edition of Vogue magazine in September 2019.

The defender's partner is a Virgo and is believed to be well-connected with fellow models, Sophie Milzink and Claire Rose Cliteur.

As of this report, there are no indications that AnneKee and de Ligt have a child together.

Man United suffer double injury blow

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Manchester United face a double injury setback as the new Premier League season approaches, following injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro in their pre-season match against Arsenal.

The duo are reported to be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Yoro currently expected to miss a significant part of the first half of the new season.

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. However, Manchester United edged the Gunners in a shootout drill, much to the delight of the American fans.

Source: Legit.ng