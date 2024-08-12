Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia is close to ending his FIFA ban from football

Siasia has been away from football since he was banned by FIFA on corruption charges

The ban is set to end at the end of this month, and he is already eyeing a return to management

Former Super Eagles head coach Samson Siasia has reportedly made demands towards his next job when he returns to football for the first time since 2019.

Siasia has been away from football and all football-related activities since FIFA handed him a lifetime ban on allegations of corruption charges in August 2019.

Samson Siasia coaching Nigeria against Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, he appealed the sentence in June 2021 at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, which was reduced to five years, and his initial $54,000 fine was dismissed.

He admitted the incident broke him down and halted his career while also hitting out at the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Football Federation for abandoning him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Siasia makes demand for new job

Siasia is keen to return to football management with his ban set to end this month and is reportedly already attracting interest from NPFL and NNL clubs.

According to Oganla Media, second division side Mighty Jets of Jos have approached the former Super Eagles boss, who has reportedly demanded a salary of ₦10 million per month.

He has previously managed the senior national team, Super Eagles and the U23 team, Dream Team, on two spells each, leading the country to a silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

His previous managerial experience in the Nigeria Professional Football League was as manager of Heartland FC for six months between July and November 2010.

The Yenagoa Township Stadium was named after him in 2009.

Siasia tipped for Super Eagles job

Legit.ng previously reported that Siasia was tipped for Super Eagles job by a former assistant manager of the team amidst the ongoing search for a new manager.

Usman Abdallah claimed that the former U23 manager is the only local manager capable of replacing Finidi George, who stepped aside after two games in charge.

Source: Legit.ng