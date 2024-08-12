Alex Iwobi recreated Davido's verse in the trending song 'Ogechi', as the midfielder shows excitement before the new season starts

The Fulham star recently released his debut song 'Don't Shoot', as he continues to profess his love for Afrobeats

Iwobi's diamond wristwatch was spotted, while the former Arsenal man also flaunted his expensive Louis Vuitton bag

An excited Alex Iwobi was spotted singing Davido's verse in the trending hit song 'Ogechi' remix by Hyce and Brown Joel.

Iwobi, who is in fine form for English club Fulham, also has a passion for music and he recently released his debut single, 'Don't Shoot'.

The former Arsenal star was captured in a luxurious car while 'Ogechi' blasted through the speakers, reverberating throughout the ride.

Alex Iwobi relives Davido's verse in the hit song 'Ogechi'. Photo: @Nzuberay.

Source: Twitter

Eagle-eyed fans could spot the exotic wristwatch on the footballer's hand while his necklace also glittered.

While cruising in the ride, the 28-year-old flashed his expensive Louis Vuitton blue checkered bag to the delight of his Snapchat followers.

Iwobi relived Davido's verse in the song and said in Pidgin English 'Abeg this song too sweet'.

Davido's verse in Ogechi

Say wa le le le le

Ogechi don gimme something pon pon pon

Roger Roger over

I don even tell governor

Be like she do me Karashika, eh

Make I no fit leave am, eh

Me wey be Jon Cena, eh

I say I swear you fine die

Baby girl na you be God design oh

Walahi

As your face dey show na so your show dey shine

Na you go be my wife

You gat to be my wife

For you I’ll pay the price, ye ye ye

[Chorus]

Oh Chi Chi

Oh Chi Chi Chioma

Leenu my bebe

Oge nke m no o kanwa

Ololufe I no go lie

I need your love Ifeoma

Gwa m ife m ge’enye gi

Obi m i ma na imaka

Score Nigeria reports that Iwobi has now set his eyes on a super start to the new Premier League campaign at Manchester United.

Iwobi releases debut song ' Don't Shoot'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Alex Iwobi recently released his debut single titled 'Don't shoot', as he featured two fellow footballers.

The Fulham midfielder has explained his motivation for delivering the song alongside Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom and Ramsgate midfielder Medy Elito.

The former Arsenal playmaker stated that the song is aimed at discouraging every form of violence in London, urging youngsters to shoot for different goals.

