Alex Iwobi Flashes Louis Vuitton Bag, Exotic Wristwatch While Vibing to Davido’s ‘Ogechi’
- Alex Iwobi recreated Davido's verse in the trending song 'Ogechi', as the midfielder shows excitement before the new season starts
- The Fulham star recently released his debut song 'Don't Shoot', as he continues to profess his love for Afrobeats
- Iwobi's diamond wristwatch was spotted, while the former Arsenal man also flaunted his expensive Louis Vuitton bag
An excited Alex Iwobi was spotted singing Davido's verse in the trending hit song 'Ogechi' remix by Hyce and Brown Joel.
Iwobi, who is in fine form for English club Fulham, also has a passion for music and he recently released his debut single, 'Don't Shoot'.
The former Arsenal star was captured in a luxurious car while 'Ogechi' blasted through the speakers, reverberating throughout the ride.
Eagle-eyed fans could spot the exotic wristwatch on the footballer's hand while his necklace also glittered.
While cruising in the ride, the 28-year-old flashed his expensive Louis Vuitton blue checkered bag to the delight of his Snapchat followers.
Iwobi relived Davido's verse in the song and said in Pidgin English 'Abeg this song too sweet'.
Davido's verse in Ogechi
Say wa le le le le
Ogechi don gimme something pon pon pon
Roger Roger over
I don even tell governor
Be like she do me Karashika, eh
Make I no fit leave am, eh
Me wey be Jon Cena, eh
I say I swear you fine die
Baby girl na you be God design oh
Walahi
As your face dey show na so your show dey shine
Na you go be my wife
You gat to be my wife
For you I’ll pay the price, ye ye ye
[Chorus]
Oh Chi Chi
Oh Chi Chi Chioma
Leenu my bebe
Oge nke m no o kanwa
Ololufe I no go lie
I need your love Ifeoma
Gwa m ife m ge’enye gi
Obi m i ma na imaka
Score Nigeria reports that Iwobi has now set his eyes on a super start to the new Premier League campaign at Manchester United.
Iwobi releases debut song ' Don't Shoot'
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Alex Iwobi recently released his debut single titled 'Don't shoot', as he featured two fellow footballers.
The Fulham midfielder has explained his motivation for delivering the song alongside Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom and Ramsgate midfielder Medy Elito.
The former Arsenal playmaker stated that the song is aimed at discouraging every form of violence in London, urging youngsters to shoot for different goals.
