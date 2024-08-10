Manchester United and Manchester City locked horns in the 2024/25 season community fixture.

The game marked the first time both teams met at Wembley Stadium following United’s FA Cup triumph.

Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring before Bernardo Silva drew level for Manchester City.

Manchester City and Manchester United locked horns for the first time in the 2024/25 season in what was the curtain-raiser for the English football season.

The Premier League rivals, who clinched two of the two most coveted domestic trophies last season, kicked off the season opener in a very cagey manner, with both teams showing palpable respect for each other.

Erling Haaland battles with Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo during the Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024. Image: David Rogers.

It wasn’t until the 23rd minute of the match that things began to spark into life. Manchester City forward, Oscar Bobb, danced past Jonny Evans following a Lisandro Martinez mistake, only to blast the ball well wide of the goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side came close to opening the scoring again, this time with Jason McAtee hitting the upright from close range.

Erik ten Hag’s side also had their chances, with Marcus Rashford missing the best of the few opportunities they created. The Red Devils even came close with a screener of a goal that was eventually ruled out by the referee for offside.

The game took a dramatic turn when substitute, Alejandro Garnacho, scored in the 81st minute. The Argentine forward, after receiving a pass from Fernandes, made a dazzling run and delivered a brilliant finish past goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes.

Garnacho was also crucial in Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over City.

The rest of the match remained fiercely contested, with Guardiola’s side relentlessly pushing for an equaliser. They found their breakthrough in the 89th minute, when Portuguese attacker, Bernardo Silva, capitalised on a superb cross from Bobb to level the score.

The game was eventually decided by penalties, with a miss by Evans after a long series of spot-kicks sealing the title for Manchester City.

The penalty shootout victory ensured Guardiola’s team claimed their first FA Community Shield crown since 2019.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from this disappointing defeat as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Fulham.

