The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to deliver multidimensional twists

Tom Saintfiet is one of the favourites to take over the vacancy created by Finidi George's departure

A Philippines journalist has warned the Nigeria Football Federation against hiring the Belgian tactician

Tom Saintfiet's bid to be appointed the head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles is gaining momentum with time.

The 51-year-old, who boasts extensive experience in African football, is one of the favourites to be handed the reins by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with reports indicating that key stakeholders within the federation are leaning towards his appointment.

Tom Saintfiet reacts during the FIFA World Cup Asian second qualifier Group F match between Indonesia and Philippines at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on June 11, 2024. Image: Robertus Pudyanto.

However, it should be noted that Saintfiet is expected to face stiff competition from French coach Hervé Renard, with whom the NFF is also reportedly in talks.

Amid the growing discussions surrounding Saintfiet's potential appointment, a journalist from the Philippines has urged the NFF to reconsider selecting the Belgian tactician for the Super Eagles job.

Philippines journalist warns NFF against hiring Saintfiet

Philippine journalist, Amir Moukhtar, has urged the federation to opt against appointing coach Saintfiet, according to a report from OwnGoalNigeria.

The veteran journalist notes that the highly sought-after Saintfiet has not won any of his last 10 games in charge, which does not align with the profile of the manager Nigeria currently needs, especially considering their recent run of results.

"Since he took over as coach of the Philippines team, Saintfiet has lost all but one of the games, which ended in a 1-1 draw against Indonesia," Moukhtar states. "This record extends back to his time with Gambia, where he failed to win any of his last six fixtures. The numbers are not encouraging."

According to data from Fotmob, Coach Saintfiet's last win as a manager was over a year ago, in June 2023, when he led the Gambia to a 3-2 victory over South Sudan. This disappointing run spans 11 games.

Since taking over the Philippines, Coach Saintfiet has suffered four defeats in his five games in charge, including a 5-0 loss to Iraq.

Saintfiet readies ex-Nigeria star as assistant

Legit.ng in another report details that coach Saintfiet is looking to appoint a former Nigerian player as part of his coaching staff.

The 51-year-old is one of the favourites to land the role of head coach for the Super Eagles.

