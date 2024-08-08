The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a coach following the surprise departure of Finidi George

The Nigeria Football Federation have drawn out a shortlist of managers likely to fill the vacant position

Former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has offered advice to the NFF on who to appoint as Nigeria's next manager

The search for a new coach for the Super Eagles is nearing its end, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expected to announce a new manager imminently.

Several foreign tacticians, including Hervé Renard, Tom Saintfiet, and Éric Chelle, are currently linked with the possibility of taking over the position left vacant by Finidi George's surprise departure.

Jose Peseiro gestures during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on January 27, 2024. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, as an imminent appointment looms, former Nigerian coach José Peseiro has offered crucial advice to the NFF, detailing the calibre of manager the federation should consider for the Super Eagles.

Peseiro sends timely advice to NFF

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the Portuguese coach advised the federation to select a manager skilled in handling player egos.

The report also highlights that Peseiro stated the manager should be dynamic and able to foster healthy competition among players without causing friction.

The former Sporting CP manager previously led the Nigerian team for 22 months, guiding the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final since 2013.

Although there were speculations about his return to the role, a report from Soccernet indicates that he is not interested in returning to his role with the Nigerian team.

The new coach of the Super Eagles will face the challenge of securing victories in the opening rounds of the 2024 AFCON qualification series against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

Source: Legit.ng