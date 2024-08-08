Jose Peseiro Offers NFF Advice on Selecting New Super Eagles Coach: Report
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a coach following the surprise departure of Finidi George
- The Nigeria Football Federation have drawn out a shortlist of managers likely to fill the vacant position
- Former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has offered advice to the NFF on who to appoint as Nigeria's next manager
The search for a new coach for the Super Eagles is nearing its end, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expected to announce a new manager imminently.
Several foreign tacticians, including Hervé Renard, Tom Saintfiet, and Éric Chelle, are currently linked with the possibility of taking over the position left vacant by Finidi George's surprise departure.
Nonetheless, as an imminent appointment looms, former Nigerian coach José Peseiro has offered crucial advice to the NFF, detailing the calibre of manager the federation should consider for the Super Eagles.
Peseiro sends timely advice to NFF
According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the Portuguese coach advised the federation to select a manager skilled in handling player egos.
The report also highlights that Peseiro stated the manager should be dynamic and able to foster healthy competition among players without causing friction.
The former Sporting CP manager previously led the Nigerian team for 22 months, guiding the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final since 2013.
Although there were speculations about his return to the role, a report from Soccernet indicates that he is not interested in returning to his role with the Nigerian team.
The new coach of the Super Eagles will face the challenge of securing victories in the opening rounds of the 2024 AFCON qualification series against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.
NFF chief names perfect coach for Super Eagles
Legit.ng in another report detailed that a member of the NFF executive committee has identified the perfect coach to lead the Super Eagles.
The executive member, who chose to remain anonymous, stressed that French coach Hervé Renard would be the ideal fit for the Nigerian team.
Renard recently stepped down from his role with the French women’s national team following their exit from the Olympics.
Source: Legit.ng
