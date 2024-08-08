The Super Eagles coaching vacancy continues to stir talks across the Nigerian footballing community

The ongoing debate over the Super Eagles' coaching situation continues to stir discussions throughout Nigeria's footballing community.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to hire a foreign coach for the Super Eagles, but the choice of the new tactician has sparked differing opinions among fans and key stakeholders in Nigerian football.

Nigeria's players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers aginst Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

As the crucial qualification fixtures for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) approach, former Super Eagles attacker, Victor Ezeji, has weighed in on the coaching controversy that is perplexing the NFF's current setup.

Victor Ezeji speaks on Super Eagles coaching

In an interview with Legit.ng, the former Enyimba forward was quizzed on who he would recommend as Nigeria’s next coach.

In response, the 43-year-old chose a diplomatic approach, emphasizing that the responsibility for such decisions lies with the NFF board and president.

“We have the NFF board members and president to make these decisions. They should make the choice, and if things go wrong, we know who to hold accountable,” Ezeji said.

The former Club Africain star further explained his reluctance to make a specific recommendation:

“I don’t want to suggest anyone t`o them. They should be making these decisions on their own. If they make mistakes, it’s their responsibility.”

The Nigerian team has been without a permanent manager since Finidi George's departure following the loss to the Republic of Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixture.

It remains to be seen who the NFF will appoint as the ideal candidate to lead the Super Eagles.

Jose Peseiro advises NFF on next Nigeria coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Nigeria team coach, José Peseiro, has advised the NFF on the ideal manager to appoint for the Super Eagles.

The Portuguese stressed the need to appoint a manager with the prowess to address the growing ego within the current Super Eagles team.

Peseiro was previously in charge of the Super Eagles for a period spanning 22 months.

