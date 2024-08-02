Victor Osimhen has returned to Napoli, as he was spotted during Friday's training session, with Antonio Conte in charge

The Super Eagles forward is desperate to leave the Italian club this summer; however, every offer has stalled

Napoli have started their pre-season activities as they also prepare for their Copa Italia clash against Modena

Despite rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was spotted in training under the watchful eyes of Antonio Conte.

The 25-year-old joined his teammates at the Cita Castel Di Sangro on Friday as manager Antonio Conte begins pre-season activities.

Osimhen is poised to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but no deal has been sealed.

Victor Osimhen returns to Napoli as Antonio Conte begins pre-season activities. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

ThisDay reports that Napoli had fixed his transfer fee at €140million before it was dropped to €120million, and now €100million.

Clubs in England, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia have been making enquiries about the Nigerian international.

Reports claimed that French club PSG were closing in on the striker, but the Parisians have since withdrawn from the negotiations.

The Ligue 1 outfit are desperate to land a proven striker as they continue to shop for Kylian Mbappe's replacement.

Multiple outlets also reported that Osimhen was on the verge of joining London club Chelsea on loan in a possible cash-plus swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

However, the player's agent, Roberto Calenda, denied the reports, saying the reigning CAF Player of the Year will not move on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Napoli posted clips showing the striker in training while new manager Conte drilled the players.

Osimhen was captured during a shooting range session ahead of their Copa Italia clash with Modena on Saturday, August 10.

Tottenham interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tottenham Hotspur are also considering the wantaway Napoli star as they seek to fill the void occasioned by Harry Kane’s departure.

It was gathered that manager Ange Postecoglou is in search of a proven striker ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Recall that Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020 for a staggering fee of €77.5m, has continued to paint Italy with goals, and his 26 league goals helped the club to the Scudetto in the 2023/2024 season

