Asisat Oshoala had a tournament to forget for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Nigerian Women's national team crashed out of the Olympics in the group stage after three losses

Former Barcelona star Oshoala featured in two games after she was benched for the opening loss to Brazil

Asisat Oshoala is on the receiving end of criticism and bullying from an unlikely source after a poor outing for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Oshoala featured in two games as the Falcons crashed out of the Games in the group stage after losing all three matches in their first tournament since the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Asisat Oshoala spending time with the fans after Nigeria lost 3-1 to Japan at Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP.

The reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year was heavily criticised by Nigerians, who questioned what she offered to the national team in recent years.

Chelsea fans bully Oshoala

The Bay FC striker utilises social media like a regular user, constantly relating with fans and dropping banters, but one of her old fun moments with Chelsea fans backfired.

Her X post from January 12, 2023, in which she claimed Chelsea fans don't deserve happiness, was revisited. As noted by ESPN, the Blues lost 2-1 to neighbours Fulham.

The fans piled under the comment section with a series of cooking after her performance at the Olympics, where she registered zero shots on target in 133 minutes.

As seen in a screenshot flying on X, she bowed to pressure and deleted the old post after much dragging from the fans who revisited it after last night's match.

Chelsea won their first game under new manager Enzo Maresca in the early hours today, beating Mexican's Club America 3-0 in their third pre-season match, after drawing Wrexham and losing to Celtic.

Did Oshoala go too far?

CAF-accredited photojournalist and brand manager Michael Adegbile spoke exclusively to Legit.ng, explaining what the limit should be for professional athletes in their engagement with fans on social media.

“As a Pro athlete either in the men's or women’s game, it is quite unprofessional to be involved in unnecessary trolling online, especially as it’s against clubs that are not your direct rivals,” he said.

“It can be likened to the outrage that just happened with the Enzo Fernandez incident at Copa America. For Asisat, as much as she wants to be closer to the fans and engage on social media, there should be a line that shouldn’t be crossed, for her as a professional and as a Brand.”

Oshoala sends cryptic message

