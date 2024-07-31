Jenifer Echegini has scored Nigeria’s first goal at the Paris 2024 Olympics to reduce the deficit against Japan in an entertaining first half in a must-win game for both sides.

Japan raced to a 2-0 lead but the new Paris Saint-Germain forward popped up with a beautiful goal to give the Nigerian women's team hope just before halftime.

The Japanese, however dented that hope yet again with their third goal through Hikaru Kitagawa in the additional minutes of the first half.

The striker is highly rated by Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and he welcomed her to Paris Saint-Germain after thr youngster joined from Juventus.

Okocha welcomes Echegini to PSG

Legit.ng reported that Okocha welcomed Jennifer Echegini to PSG after the young Super Falcons striker moved to French club from Italian club Juventus.

The 1994 AFCON winner, who played for the current French champions for four years made an announcement video for the club, asking them to take care of his sister.

