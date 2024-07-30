Youngster Chido Obi-Martin has published a farewell message to Arsenal on his Instagram page

Arsenal, despite multiple approaches, failed in their efforts to keep the prolific 16-year-old striker

Multiple reports in the English media suggest the Danish youngster will join Manchester United

Arsenal have all but lost Chido Obi Martin after the youngster bid farewell to his youth club ahead of a reported potential transfer to Manchester United.

The youngster is reputable for his prolific goal-scoring record, but despite Arsenal’s efforts to have him sign a new contract, he has confirmed his departure from the London club.

Chido Obi training with Arsenal's first team in April. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have explored the deal to sign the Denmark-born forward, and he is expected to join their U18 side after leaving London.

Chido Obi bids farewell to Arsenal

The 16-year-old Nigeria-eligible forward has shared a message on his Instagram page, bidding farewell to the club and confirming his departure after four years.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the past four years. The experiences and growth I've achieved here have been truly invaluable,” he wrote.

“A special thanks to the coaches, staff, and teammates at Hale End, the memories made will always be remembered. Thank you once again for this journey. I wish everyone continued success and all the best in the future.”

He scored 32 goals in 19 games last season for Arsenal U18. During his U16 days, he once netted 10 goals in a single match.

A decision about his future is expected soon, with Manchester United in pole position. He previously praised compatriot Rasmus Hojlund as one of his inspirations.

He has represented England and Denmark at youth levels and is still eligible to represent Nigeria through his father.

