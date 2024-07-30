Samuel Chukwueze thrilled fans at the Yankee Stadium in New York when AC Milan defeated Manchester City in a pre-season friendly

The Nigerian international produced magical skills to dazzle defenders before finding Lorenzo Colombo, not once but twice

Chukwueze was too hot to handle for City defenders as the Super Eagles winger tormented the Citizens all through the game

Italian giants AC Milan made a strong statement ahead of next season when they defeated Manchester City during a friendly game inside the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze provided two assists for Lorenzo Colombo, helping the Rossoneri to a 3-2 win in the preseason encounter on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side conceded more goals in their earlier game against Celtic, which they lost 4-3 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Samuel Chukwueze registered two assists in AC Milan's 3-2 win over Manchester City. Photo: Drew Hallowell/Stephen Nadler.

Source: Getty Images

Against Milan, Chukwueze became too hot for City defenders as the Super Eagles winger tormented the Citizens throughout the game.

Although Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the English side, Colombo scored twice in four minutes off a pair of Samuel Chukwueze crosses.

The AFCON 2023 star produced dazzling skills to cut out two defenders, leaving them clueless on two occasions as his crosses met with Colombo, who slotted home, ESPN reports.

James McAtee restored parity for City in the 55th minute after he met with Micah Hamilton's cross.

Many had thought the encounter would be decided via a penalty shootout, but Marco Nasti, who replaced Colombo, secured the win with 12 minutes of the 90 remaining.

US Men's national team star Christian Pulisic made his first appearance since his country's exit from the Copa America, and the Milan star received warm applause from the fans.

On the other hand, Manchester City were without key players such as Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, and Julian Alvarez.

Chukwueze dazzles Milan defenders

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new video of new AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca using Samuel Chukwueze to train defenders has surfaced online.

AC Milan is among the notable clubs in Europe that have already resumed pre-season training to get ready for the new season.

the Portuguese tactician explains why it is essential for a defender to use his arms when a winger is in full flow.

Source: Legit.ng