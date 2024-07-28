The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost their second group game of the Olympics to world champions Spain

Nigeria battled hard for a draw against the European country, but Alexia Putellas scored a late freekick

The Falcons have zero points but could still qualify for the next round if results go their way

The Super Falcons are on the brink of elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics yet they are not totally out if results go their way in the final group game.

Nigeria, off the back of a 1-0 loss to Brazil in the opening game faced a difficult match against the world champions in their second game, but despite their hard fight, they lost.

Asisat Oshoala competes for the ball against Aitana Bonmati. Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP.

Falcons held on until the 85th minute before Barcelona forward Alexia Putellas break their hearts with a free kick that left the brilliant Chiamaka Nnadozie with no chance.

How Nigeria could qualify for next round

The women's football at the Olympics has three groups of four teams each with the top two teams making it automatically to the quarter-final while two third placed team will also make it.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside word champions Spain, South American powerhouse Brazil and Asian giants Japan.

After the first two games, Spain lead the group with six points, while Brazil and Japan have three points each and the Falcons are bottom of the group with no point.

Spain with six points and plus two goals difference are already through, while Japan and Brazil who have three points each have a goal difference of zero.

Nigeria could secure automatic qualification if they beat Japan by at least three goals and Spain beat Brazil in the final group game. This puts the Africans in goal difference position over Japan and Brazil.

The second means through which qualification can be secured is by being one of the best third placed teams. They will be helped if New Zealand does not beat France by at least four goals in their final Group A game.

