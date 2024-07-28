Nigeria vs Spain: Preview, Team News, Time and How to Watch Super Falcons at Paris 2024 Olympics
- Nigeria vs Spain is branded a 'must win' encounter for the Super Falcons, who seek their first point at the Paris 2024 Olympics
- Spain are outright favourites to win this encounter inside Stade La de Beaujouire Lois Fonteneau, Nantes, on Sunday evening, July 28
- Having missed out on their opener when they lost to Brazil, Asisat Oshoala is expected to start this game
The Super Falcons of Nigeria will seek their first point of the Paris 2024 Olympics when they take on Spain on Sunday evening.
Having lost their opening match of the Summer Olympics to Brazil, the Nigerian Women's national team will hunt for all three points against the Spaniards.
La Roja arrived at the Paris Olympics as queens after winning the FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year.
Nigeria crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after narrowly losing to England after a pulsating penalty shootout.
Team News
Super striker Asisat Oshoala, who was left on the bench in Nigeria's opening game, is expected to start against Spain.
Nigeria have a lot at stake, as a loss could possibly eliminate their chance of progressing to the knockout phase.
Nigeria Women's national team return to the Summer Games after 16 years, and they will be fighting for their lives against the reigning world champions.
The Falcons will also need Jennifer Echegini, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chinwendu Ihezuo to be at their best against the Europeans.
Soccernet reports that Spain have enough in their arsenal to penetrate, as it boasts stars like Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati, and Alexia Putella, among others.
The Europeans are the outright favourites to win this match, and their overall quality should shine through.
Possible Line Ups
Spain: Coll; Carmona, Aleixandri Lopez, Parades, Batlle, Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmati, del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo.
Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Abiodun, Ucheibe; Echegini, Payne, Ajibade; Oshoala.
Nigeria vs Spain Time
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2024
Venue: Stade de le Beaujoire, Nantes
Kick-off: 6 PM (Nigerian time).
Oshoala reacts to being benched vs Brazil
Legit.ng earlier reported that Asisat Oshoala played no part in Nigeria's 1-0 Paris 2024 Olympics opening match defeat to Brazil, and she appears to have sent a cryptic message about the incident.
Randy Waldrum named his starting 11, leaving Oshoala on the bench. Despite the team going down at halftime and needing a goal, he failed to call on the striker.
Gabi Nunes scored the only goal of the match thanks to a brilliant assist from legendary forward Marta, who had a goal disallowed for offside two minutes earlier.
