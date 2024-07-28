Nigeria vs Spain is branded a 'must win' encounter for the Super Falcons, who seek their first point at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Spain are outright favourites to win this encounter inside Stade La de Beaujouire Lois Fonteneau, Nantes, on Sunday evening, July 28

Having missed out on their opener when they lost to Brazil, Asisat Oshoala is expected to start this game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will seek their first point of the Paris 2024 Olympics when they take on Spain on Sunday evening.

Having lost their opening match of the Summer Olympics to Brazil, the Nigerian Women's national team will hunt for all three points against the Spaniards.

La Roja arrived at the Paris Olympics as queens after winning the FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year.

Nigeria crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after narrowly losing to England after a pulsating penalty shootout.

Team News

Super striker Asisat Oshoala, who was left on the bench in Nigeria's opening game, is expected to start against Spain.

Nigeria have a lot at stake, as a loss could possibly eliminate their chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

Nigeria Women's national team return to the Summer Games after 16 years, and they will be fighting for their lives against the reigning world champions.

The Falcons will also need Jennifer Echegini, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chinwendu Ihezuo to be at their best against the Europeans.

Soccernet reports that Spain have enough in their arsenal to penetrate, as it boasts stars like Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati, and Alexia Putella, among others.

The Europeans are the outright favourites to win this match, and their overall quality should shine through.

Possible Line Ups

Spain: Coll; Carmona, Aleixandri Lopez, Parades, Batlle, Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmati, del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Abiodun, Ucheibe; Echegini, Payne, Ajibade; Oshoala.

Nigeria vs Spain Time

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2024

Venue: Stade de le Beaujoire, Nantes

Kick-off: 6 PM (Nigerian time).

