Gift Monday has opened up on Asisat Oshoala's influence in the Super Falcons team as Paris Olympics continue

Oshoala was surprisingly an unused substitute in their opening-day slim 1-0 loss to Brazil on July 25

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if head coach Randy Waldrum will use her against Spain

Super Falcons striker Gift Monday has lavished praise on Asisat Oshoala as women's football at the Olympics Games in Paris enters match day two.

Nigeria face an uphill task with reigning world champions Spain, their next opponent at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

The Randy Waldrum-coached side went down fighting in their opening game against Brazil. Gabi Nunes scored the only goal of the game as Nigeria fluffed their chances on the opposite end.

Apart from the result, one of the major talking points in the game was Waldrum's bold decision not to use Oshoala. The Bay FC striker remained on the bench throughout despite Nigeria desperately needing a goal.

Monday: Oshoala is inspiring

Ahead of the game against Spain, it still remains to be seen whether the six-time Africa Player of the Year will play a part. Monday has reiterated how important the former Barcelona star is to the team.

"Oshoala is inspiring. She is a legend who helps you do things better. She is very humble and always willing to teach you to grow. Being by her side improves you football-wise, physically and mentally... in every sense," she said in an interview with AS.

Which club does Gift Monday play for?

Monday, who plies her trade with Spanish side Costa Adeje Tenerife, is one of the reserves selected for Team Nigeria at the Paris Olympics.

A loss against Spain won't eliminate Nigeria, but it will severely impact their chances of progression ahead of their last game against 2011 World Cup winners Japan.

Oshoala sends cryptic message

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oshoala sent a cryptic message after being an unused substitute against Brazil.

Despite trailing, head coach Waldrum surprisingly failed to call upon the most prolific striker in the team.

The Bay FC forward took to Instagram and shared a quote accompanied by laughing emojis.

