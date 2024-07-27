Mikel Obi has been on a rant towards foreign-born stars who ignore Africa till their later years

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel may have dropped a hint of his next ambition in football after giving a telling response to a fan who charged him to do so.

Mikel has been talking recently about Africa-eligible players who aim for international careers with European countries and want to play for Africa in their later years if it doesn't work out.

Mikel Obi speaking to reporters at the AFCON 2024 draw. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Football Federation battled this during the presidency of Amaju Pinnick and the managerial era of Gernot Rohr to get those players to commit early.

Mikel hints at NFF Presidency

The video of Mikel’s rant was shared on Obi One Podcast’s Instagram page, and it received plaudits from fans who backed the message the former captain had passed.

A fan appeared to blame the leadership of the NFF for such players having a go at making Nigeria a second option after claiming their lack of integrity is hurting the federation.

He asked Mikel to come in and lead the federation, and the former Chelsea midfielder dropped a ticking clock emoji, appearing to suggest it was only a matter of time.

In Nigeria's football administration history, no ex-international has been elected as president, even though there have been candidates, including Segun Odegbami.

The next election cycle for the NFF president is in September 2025, and it is expected that Ibrahim Gusau will seek re-election for a second time, like his predecessor Amaju Pinnick.

Why Zirkzee snubbed Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on why Joshua Zirkzee snubbed Nigeria to play for the Netherlands despite an approach from the football governing body and former coach Rohr.

The new Manchester United striker admitted that he has always wanted to represent the European country even though he was born to a Nigerian Edo father.

