The Super Falcons of Nigeria kicked off their Olympic campaign with a defeat against the Brazilian team

A first-half strike from Gabriela Nunes Da Silva was enough to seal victory for coach Arthur Elias' side

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ezeji, has sent a message to the Nigerian team amid their campaign

The Super Falcons of Nigeria made a disappointing return to the Olympics, suffering a defeat to Brazil in their opening match.

After a 16-year absence from the tournament, the Nigerian team hoped to kick off their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a win against Brazil. However, a first-half goal from Levante Feminino’s Gabriela Nunes Da Silva dashed those hopes.

Duda Sampaio battles with Christy Ucheibe during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women's match between Nigeria and Brazil at the Bordeaux Stadium, on July 25, 2024. Image: Christophe Archambault.

The Super Falcons came close on several occasions to register an equaliser; however, the task of beating goalkeeper, Lorena Leite, appeared too Herculean for the Nigerian team despite their best efforts.

Looking ahead to their next match against the Spanish team, former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ezeji, has urged the Nigerian squad to draw inspiration from their impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Victor Ezeji charges Super Falcons

In an interview with Legit.ng, the former Enyimba forward urged the team to harness the motivation from their recent performances to achieve success at the ongoing Olympics.

“The girls should carry the inspiration from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup into the Olympics. I’m pleased that their coach, who led them to such a remarkable World Cup campaign, is still with them. The team should give their all, as they always have, and I believe they will excel. They simply need to outscore their opponents to secure victories.”

The Super Falcons delivered a spirited performance at the 2023 World Cup, narrowly missing the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout defeat to eventual finalists, England.

Rohr shows support for the Super Falcons

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, was spotted in the stadium cheering for the Falcons during their 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

The Franco-German manager had predicted a Nigerian victory with a 2-1 scoreline, but unfortunately, it was not to be, as the South Americans secured the win.

The Super Falcons are with a chance of redemption as they look to clinch victory against the World Champions on July 28.

