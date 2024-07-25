The Super Falcons of Nigeria are taking on Brazil in their opening Paris 2024 Olympics game

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr was spotted at the Bordeaux Stadium to see the match

Brazil went into the halftime of the match in a 1-0 lead thanks to Gabi Nunes’ goal off Marta's assist

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are currently taking on Brazil in their opening Group C match of the Paris 2024 Olympics, and they have a known face in the building.

Falcons are down at halftime after conceding deep into the first half after veteran attacker Marta, who had a goal ruled out for offside, assisted Gabi Nunes for the opener.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade competes for the ball against Brazil's Ludmila. Photo by Christophe Archambault.

The Nigerian girls have been sloppy in possession have themselves to blame for being behind for failing to make key passes in decisive moments and not taking their chance.

Rohr cheers Super Falcons on

As spotted by Nigerian photojournalist Justina Aniefiok, Gernot Rohr was at the Bordeaux stadium to cheer the eleven-time African champions on against the South American giants.

As quoted by Brila FM, he claimed he was at the match because of Nigeria and predicted a 2-1 win for the Randy Waldrum-led side.

“I'm live in Bordeaux cheering the Super Falcons. Nigeria will win today 2-1. This is a good place for Nigerians,” he said.

Rohr was the head coach of the male national team of Nigeria between 2016 and 2021, leading the team to a third place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

He is now the head coach of neighbours Benin Republic and led the Cheetahs to a 2-1 2026 World Cup qualifier win over the Super Eagles last month.

Rohr points at Super Eagles’ problem

