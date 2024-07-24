Napoli have released a statement denying their reported plans to sign free agent Mario Hermoso this summer

The unusual statement comes at a time when the immediate future of leading striker Victor Osimhen remains unknown

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Naples to link up with his former manager, Antonio Conte

Napoli have been forced to release a statement to deny their reported intentions of signing a new player.

It is not common for clubs to put out official statements, bashing media outlets for claiming a certain player will sign for a particular club.

The transfer window is often awash with rumours—some credible and others crazy. Most of these players never end up signing for the rumoured club anyway, but a club almost never releases an official statement to distance itself.

What has Napoli said about Mario Hermoso?

The Partenopei took to their X handle on Wednesday morning to deny claims that they would sign Mario Hermoso. Italian outlet Tuttosport had reported that Napoli was planning to bring in the defender who left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

The club, who hired Antonio Conte as their new manager, insisted that they were satisfied with their summer recruits to shore up their defence line.

"Tuttosport continues to talk about Hermoso at Napoli. The defence line was completed with the arrivals of Marin and Buongiorno. Although Hermoso is good, he is not part of Napoli's objectives."

Victor Osimhen's latest transfer news

This declaration comes as fans continue to wait with bated breath for news on Victor Osimhen's status. It is a known secret that Conte would prefer to have his former striker Romelu Lukaku alongside him in Naples. Should the Belgian arrive, Osimhen might be forced to look for another club.

Football London has reported that Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed fresh hope in their pursuit of the Super Eagles talisman. PSG were the perceived frontrunners, but negotiations between the French giants and Napoli have stalled in recent days.

How Osimhen is impacting Lukaku's transfer to Napoli

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Osimhen was delaying Lukaku's arrival at Napoli.

Lukaku's parent club Chelsea are willing to sell the Belgian but the former Manchester United striker cannot move to Napoli until Osimhen has been sold.

The delay is believed to be in the difference between Napoli's valuation of Osimhen and what suitors like PSG want to pay. The Italian club want a figure of around £110.8 million to sell the 25-year-old.

