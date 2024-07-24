Victor Osimhen’s future remains up in the air as the striker is still trying to leave Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly withdrawn from talks due to the cost of the transfer

Super Eagles teammate Maduka Okoye has shared his thoughts on Osimhen's transfer links

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer despite a delay in transfer proceedings, and one of his Super Eagles teammates appears to know what we don't know.

Osimhen led Napoli to the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season and was the league's top scorer. He was widely expected to leave that summer but extended his contract.

Victor Osimhen scores a header past Maduka Okoye during Napoli's 1-1 draw against Udinese. Photo by Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

The new deal included a release clause of €130 million, which is proving to be a stumbling block. Interested clubs are unwilling to match it, coupled with his wage demands.

Okoye speaks on Osimhen's future

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, in an interview with Tuttomercato, was asked about the Napoli forward, and he evaded talking about his teammate’s future.

“Yes, we know each other very well, we talk every now and then, I spoke to him two weeks ago. PSG? I can't talk about it (laughs). I clearly wish him the best, he will choose and find his way,” he said.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement over a five-year contract with the striker worth €14 million per season but failed to reach an agreement with Napoli as they were trying to negotiate for a lower fee and not trigger the exit clause.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the former Lille star's priority remains to leave Napoli and could consider offers from Saudi Arabia if the return to France doesn't materialise.

Antonio Conte will be willing to work with the Nigerian if he does not get a move away, even though he would also like a reunion with former striker Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen could consider Saudi bids

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen could consider Saudi bids if he is unable to secure a move away from Napoli to a top European club, as his priority remains to leave.

The Super Eagles star had previously admitted that he received an offer too good to turn down from the Middle East in 2023, but wanted to remain in Europe.

