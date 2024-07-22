The Nigerian entertainment space is buzzing with the latest dance challenge by comedian Brain Jotter

Fellow comedian Sabinus jumped on the viral trend and was robbed of his phone inside the skit video

Super Eagles number 1 goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was cracked up and reacted to the video on Instagram

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is aware of the ongoing trend in Nigerian entertainment and has reacted to one of the videos on Instagram.

Nwabali shot to fame at the 2023 African Cup of Nations when he was selected as the national team's number-one goalie and helped the team reach the final.

Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali in action for Nigeria at AFCON 2023. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Chippa United goalkeeper kept four clean sheets in seven games and conceded four goals, two of which came in the 2-1 final loss to host Ivory Coast.

Score Nigeria reported that he was in discussions with clubs about a move away from the Port Elizabeth club, but none have materialised, and he is still at Chippa.

Nwabali reacts to Sabinus' video

The Nigerian entertainment scene is buzzing with comedian Brain Jotter’s latest dance challenge, with many citizens and even celebrities recreating their version of the dance.

Ace comedian Sabinus jumped on the viral trend and shared the video on his Instagram page, adding his personal content to the challenge during which he was robbed of his phone in the skit.

This drew the attention of Nwabali, who commented, “Mumu man”, a term that means a foolish person, but it was not intended to insult the subject.

Sabinus and Nwabali have a connection as both were born about a year apart in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in the South-South region of Nigeria.

Super Falcons stars jump on dance challenge

Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons stars jumped on the dance challenge at the team's Paris 2024 Olympics camp in Bordeaux, France, ahead of the summer games this month.

Asisat Oshoala, who led the team for the challenge, shared the video on her Instagram page, and it drew the comments of the challenge initiator, Brain Jotter, and other Nigerians.

The Super Falcons will open their Olympics campaign against Brazil on Thursday. Japan and Spain are their other group members.

Source: Legit.ng