Members of the Super Falcons squad were stuck in an elevator barely 24 hours after arriving in France for the Paris Olympics

Asisat Oshoala, Deborah Abiodun, Uchenna Kanu looked worried after they found it difficult to exit the conveyor

The players resorted to prayers before an official of the facility made efforts to open up the platform lift

There was mild drama on Saturday morning when members of the Super Falcons squad got stuck in an elevator.

Footage shows the moment some players went into prayer mode as they looked confused inside the lift.

This came barely 24 hours after they arrived in Bordeaux ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Super Falcons of Nigeria were temporarily stuck in an elevator in France. Photo Credit: Bradley Kanaris.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria and Zambia are the only two African women's football teams to represent the continent at the Summer Games.

The nine-time African champions are returning to the Olympics for the fourth time since they last played in this tournament in Beijing in 2008.

Before that, they qualified twice for the Games in Sydney in 2000 and the Athens Games in 2004, where they secured better results—a quarterfinal finish.

Now, they are drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

Nigeria Women stuck in elevator

Barely 5 days before their opener against Brazil, the Super Falcons were captured stuck in an elevator.

Looking confused, the players murmured, while one screamed, 'God Abeg o'. Another voice could be heard saying 'If I survive this one ehn'.

Asisat Oshoala looked confused, while Deborah Abiodun and others managed to force smiles after an official of the facility opened up the lift.

They eventually used the stairs to their respective rooms.

Paris Olympics Women's Football Group C

The Daily Post reports that Nigeria Women will take on Brazil in their opening fixture on Thursday, July 25, at the Stade Matmut—Atlantique,

Randy Waldrum’s side’s second game will be against world champions Spain three days later at the Stade de la Beujoire, Nantes.

The nine-time African champions will round up their group stage campaign against Japan on Wednesday, July 31.

