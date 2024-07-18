Victor Osimhen is edging closer to a departure from Napoli with Paris Saint-Germain in pole position

Napoli head coach has issued another update on the future of striker Victor Osimhen, providing an assurance that the player will have no issues leaving the club.

Osimhen looked destined for a move away from Napoli after helping the club to win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season but stayed at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Victor Osimhen training at Napoli under Antonio Conte's supervision. Photo by Antonio Balasco.

Source: Getty Images

He extended his current deal until the summer of 2026 with an increased salary, but with a gentleman agreement that he will leave if any club activates his £113 million release clause.

Conte assures easy departure for Osimhen

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Paris Saint-Germain have intensified efforts to sign the striker and have agreed a five-year contract worth €14 million per season.

Manager Conte was quizzed about the situation after today's training, with the former Lille star rejoining group training. The boss admitted there would be no issues with the departure.

“It was already a clear pact about Osimhen’s exit. The timing is exactly as we expected, there will be no issues,” he said as quoted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano also corroborated the initial reports that there is an agreement over a contract but the two clubs are yet to find a common ground over the transfer fee.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly willing to lower the asking price to £85 million as PSG and other interested clubs are unwilling to activate the release clause.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal withdrew from the transfer because of the financial implications.

Why PL clubs can't sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported on why Premier League clubs can't sign Osimhen, leaving the striker's option limited to PSG and Saudi Professional League clubs.

He turned down lucrative moves to the Middle East last season and has done the same this summer as he wants to continue playing at the top level in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng