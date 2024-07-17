Victor Osimhen is reportedly edging closer to a transfer to French club Paris Saint-Germain

He resumed pre-season training under Antonio Conte but trained alone in the last two days

Details have emerged on why Premier League clubs cannot afford to sign the Nigerian star

Victor Osimhen could be closing in on a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, and details have emerged as to why Premier League clubs cannot sign the striker.

Osimhen opted against a move away from Napoli last season and instead extended his contract with a release clause inserted into the deal and an agreement to let him leave this summer.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected after Napoli's match against Bologna. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He has a release clause of £113 million for interested clubs, which Aurelio De Laurentiis has lowered to £85 million to help facilitate a move and raise transfer funds for Antonio Conte.

Why Premier League clubs can't sign Osimhen

Chelsea and Arsenal were two Premier League clubs interested in the forward after both clubs missed the presence of a clinical striker in decisive moments of their seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, both clubs eventually cooled their interest in the deal, and according to the latest reports from , corroborated by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG are working on a deal to sign him.

Both clubs withdrew from the race primarily for financial reasons, with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules knocking on their door, particularly for the west Londoners.

The former Lille star’s salary demands also pushed both clubs back. Osimhen is currently on €10mil per season, and PSG have reportedly offered him €14mil per year.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also reportedly has concerns about the Super Eagles' stars' suitability for his style of play.

What is Premier League profit and sustainability rule?

According to The Athletic, the PSR is a financial fair play rule in the English league that prohibits clubs from losing more than £105 million over three seasons.

Clubs who incur losses more than the stated figure are punished with hefty fines and points deductions, as in the case of Everton and Nottingham Forest, both of whom had points deductions last season.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea sold the club's hotel worth £76.5mil to parent company BlueCo last month to help avoid breaching the rules, raising eyebrows from other PL clubs.

English clubs were also involved in many quick deals of academy stars before the June 30 deadline. Sales of homegrown stars go straight into the account books as “pure profit.”

Osimhen advised to stay at Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Napoli legend Alessandro Renica advised Osimhen to stay at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona and work with new manager Antonio Conte.

Renica pointed out a flaw in Osimhen, which he claims working under the Italian manager will help him correct, urging the club to try to keep the striker.

Source: Legit.ng