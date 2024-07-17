Chelsea have confirmed the signing of six new players ahead of the 2024/2025 footballing season

The Premier League club are making efforts to bolster the squad as they shop for players in the summer transfer window

Nigeria-eligible star Tosin Adarabioyo signed a four-year deal with the Stamford Bridge club ahead of the next campaign

English Premier League club Chelsea are on a spending spree in the summer transfer window, having already splashed £95million on new players.

The Blues are busy shopping for players ahead of the 2024/2025 season, even though they have also missed out on some deals.

Six new players have completed their switch to the Stamford Bridge outfit, and they have managed to keep up with the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

Tosin Adarabioyo is among the six players who have joined Chelsea this summer. Photo Credit: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Who are Chelsea's new signings?

6. Tosin Adarabioyo

The centre-back joined the club on a free transfer after his contract with Fulham lapsed at the end of June.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year deal with Chelsea and will don the No.4 shirt. Fans believe he will be a perfect replacement for the legendary Thiago Silva.

5. Omari Kellyman

England-U20 star Omari Kellyman joined the premier League side from rivals Aston Villa in a deal worth around £19million.

He featured in one game for Villa and also made another five appearances as a substitute.

The 18-year-old can play upfront as he has signed a six-year deal at Chelsea with the option of a seventh.

4. Marc Guiu

The Spaniard was impressive and even scored the winning goal in his debut for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea had to pay £5million to land the 18-year-old, whose release clause was pegged at 6m euros.

It was gathered that Barcelona tried to negotiate a new deal, but Guiu opted to move to the Premier League.

3. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has reunited with Enzo Maresca again after Chelsea paid £30million to sign him from Leicester City.

The versatile midfielder joined the London club on a six-year deal.

The 25-year-old is well known by Maresca as they worked together at the King Power Stadium last season.

2. Renato Veiga

Renato Veiga joined Chelsea from Basel on a seven-year deal for £12million. The Portuguese sensation can play in central defence, midfield, or left back.

BBC Sport reports that Burnley also wanted the 20-year-old.

The Portugal Under-21 international had a loan spell at Bundesliga side Augsburg in 2023.

1. Estevao Willian

Chelsea have also agreed a deal for Palmeiras' winger Estevao Willian for an initial £29m - after his 18th birthday.

As soon as he clocks 18, the Brazilian is expected to move to the London club.

The head of Palmeiras' academy, Joao Paulo Sampaio:

"Estevao is the best player to have emerged from Brazilian football since Neymar. You watch him and you fall in love."

Source: Legit.ng