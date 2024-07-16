Beyond Limits arrived in Sweden in a colourful fashion ahead of the Gothia Cup invitational tournament

Dressed in the native Agbada and Fila , players of the academy stood out in front of about 50,000 fans inside the Ullevi Stadium

The Ikenne-based club will play in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2024/2025 football season

The newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League side Beyond Limits arrived in Sweden for the Gothia Cup in style.

Over 50,000 people packed into the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on Monday afternoon, ahead of the invitational's kick-off.

Information obtained from the tournament's official website shows that four teams from Nigeria are fully represented.

Beyond Limits academy players arrive at the Gothia Cup in native Agbada and Fila. Photo Credit: @Beyond_LimitsFA.

Nigerian Future Eagles, Shola Akinlade's Sporting Lagos, Beyond Limits and TikiTaka International FC.

However, the colourful entry of Beyond Limits has continued to get tongues wagging.

Clad in the native Agbada and Fila, the players looked dashing in the Nigerian green colours as they greeted the teeming fans.

The team confirmed the attire on X, saying:

"Our boys appeared in Green Agbada made with Ankara Fabric at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Gothia Cup

"Our dressing is a powerful statement of cultural pride and the promotion of Nigerian fashion."

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to the post:

@iamAbode said:

"I love this. I'm proud to be a Nigerian."

@Robert_DMaverik added:

"Cultural Ambassadors of Nigeria."

@wale1960 opined:

"The Presidency should be reposting such pictures. They are representing Nigeria. They deserve our attention."

Beyond Limits tipped for decent NPFL start

After just one season in the Nigeria National League, Beyond Limits secured promotion to the NPFL through the NNL Super 8 playoffs, where they finished top of the Southern Conference, Punch reports.

Nigerian journalist Sulaiman Adebayo, popularly known as Pooja, tipped the Ikenne-based side to impress in the Nigerian top flight. Pooja said:

"I believe they (Beyond Limita) will have a decent season because no one expected them to be promoted in their first season in the NNL"

