Samuel Chukwueze has excited fans online after new AC Milan manager, Paulo Fonseca, used him to teach how to defend

The Nigerian forward, who is among the best dribblers in the world, is part of the Milan squad back for pre-season training

He will be hoping for an increased amount of minutes under the new manager after reduced game time last season

A new video has surfaced online of new AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca using Samuel Chukwueze to train defenders.

AC Milan is among the notable clubs in Europe that have already resumed pre-season training to get ready for the new season.

Samuel Chukwueze during AC Milan's training session at the Milanello training centre on July 10, 2024. Photo by Claudio Villa.

Who is AC Milan's new manager?

The Italian giants have a new manager following Stefano Pioli's departure at the end of the season. The club hired former AS Roma manager Fonseca on a three-year deal, as captured by the club's website.

Samuel Chukwueze used to teach defending

The first videos of training have shown how Fonseca is using Chukwueze to rain his defenders on how best to stop wingers with quick feet like the Nigerian star.

In the video, the Portuguese tactician explains why it is important for a defender to use his arms when a winger is in full flow.

"This is critical. You need to get close and wait for the right moment. Use your arms."

The video has excited netizens online, who are now confident that Chukwueze will be an important cog in Fonseca's plans next season.

@TayiwoMuyiwa said,

"Make he Dey play. Players wey go collect go collect."

@MartinsEsq1 said,

"As a Milan fan for 35 years now, the new coach has a special plan to use Chukwueze in many ways."

Chukwueze's stats for 2023/2024 season

The 25-year-old joined the Rossoneri last year from Villarreal but, according to Transfermarkt stats, played only slightly over 1,000 minutes for Pioli in the Serie A.

Milan are set to take part in the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour alongside Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City.

