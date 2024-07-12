Super Eagles head coach Finidi George resigned from his role last month after two games in charge of the team

The former Eagles winger led the team to one draw and one loss after he was named the permanent manager

Former Edo state deputy governor Philip Shaibu claims that the NFF should have rejected his resignation

Finidi George resigned as Super Eagles head coach last month, but a Nigerian politician and sports personality believes the decision should have been rejected by the NFF.

Finidi led the Eagles to two disappointing games after he was named the permanent boss, a 1-1 draw before a 2-1 loss to minions and neighbours Benin Republic.

Finidi George resigned as Super Eagles boss after the 2-1 loss to Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

According to Vanguard News, the former Ajax winger walked away after he was stylishly demoted amid the impending arrival of a foreign technical adviser.

Shaibu wants Finidi to continue as Eagles boss

Former Edo state deputy governor Philip Shaibu has weighed in on the resignation of the former Eagles boss and claimed he should have been given more time and not allowed to leave.

“The Super Eagles have not been impressive in recent times, we have the players but we don’t have team like England. We have to get a coach that will build a team,” he said as quoted by Complete Sports.

“For me I would have left Finidi George to continue with the team, give him more time to build the team.“We need patience to achieve success… I think we have what it takes here. That is my opinion.”

He used his experience overseeing Bendel Insurance during his time as deputy governor in Edo state, where his patience and refusal to listen to the public’s voice helped the team achieve success.

The former Enyimba boss moved on swiftly after leaving the Eagles role and is now the head coach of NPFL side Rivers United.

Finidi makes appearance as Rivers United boss

Legit.ng reported that Finidi made his first appearance as Rivers United head coach and was welcomed by the crowd, which was visibly excited to see their new manager.

The ex-international wasted no time in taking up a new managerial role following his resignation from the Super Eagles job. The NFF are yet to name his replacement.

