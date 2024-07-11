England reached the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship after beating the Netherlands 2-1

The Three Lions are in their second consecutive Euros final and will face Spain on Sunday at the Berlin Stadium

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has issued a warning to manager Gareth Southgate before the match

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has issued a warning to Gareth Southgate and England ahead of their 2024 European Championship final against Spain.

The Three Lions against all odds and eyes by the fans reached the final of Euro 2024 after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the second semi-final thanks to Ollie Watkins’ late goal.

Gareth Southgate celebrates after England beat the Netherlands to reach Euro 2024 final. Photo by Stefan Matzke.

Source: Getty Images

It is the second consecutive continental tournament final for Southgate’s boys. They reached the 2021 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties at the Wembley Stadium.

Oliseh warns Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 final

Former Super Eagles head coach Oliseh, reacting to a post from a fan, shared his thoughts about England and Southgate on his official X account and issued a warning to the team.

He applauded the English boss, whom he claimed he has known for over a decade and said he has a clear football idea, which many fans will not agree with due to how his team plays.

In addition to his eulogy of the former Middlesbrough manager, he added that the Spanish team is different from the sides they have faced earlier in the competition.

“Spain is a different Bone sha,” he added.

Spain are the highest-rated team in the tournament, with a WhoScored rating of 6.92. England comes in fifth place with a 6.66 rating. The 2008 and 2012 champions were the only team to win all three group-stage games.

They have faced Croatia, Italy, Germany and France in the competition while England’s best opponents have been Switzerland and the Netherlands.

