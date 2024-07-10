Spain secured a crucial semi-final victory in the UEFA Euro tournament against perennial rivals, France

Goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo ensured La Roja secured their place in the final of the showpiece

A security official accidentally clattered into Alvaro Morata during the post-game celebration of the Spanish team

It wasn't all smiles for the players of the Spanish team despite their well-controlled victory against France.

Captain, Alvaro Morata, in particular, didn't have a big grin on his face, thanks to an unfortunate incident with a stadium security guard.

The Atletico Madrid forward, who had worked tirelessly for Luis de la Fuente’s side, was caught up in the aftermath of the team's celebration.

Alvaro Morata is helped off after a collision in the celebrations of the EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt.

In a video shared on social media, a stadium security guard chasing a pitch invader accidentally slipped into Morata’s right leg just as he was about to apprehend the intruder.

The former Juventus forward was visibly in pain as he hobbled away from his celebrating teammates and the fanfare.

So far, there have been no reports of any significant injury to the 31-year-old, and coach de la Fuente will be hoping to have his captain fit for the tournament final against either England or the Netherlands.

Morata’s barren run continues

Despite Spain securing a victory in their clash against France, Morata again endured a night to forget, as he witnessed his barren spell in front of goal extend to five games.

The forward, who, according to data courtesy of FotMob, had found the back of the net six times in his previous 10 Euro tournament appearances, has so far managed to score only once in the opening fixture against Croatia in the 2024 edition of the showpiece.

The La Roja captain will be hoping to end his poor goalscoring form as his side chases their first Euro silverware since 2012.

Yamal aims a jibe at Rabiot

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Spain’s forward, Lamine Yamal, aimed a subtle dig at Adrien Rabiot.

Before the match, the French midfielder had emphasised that Yamal would need to elevate his game to secure a victory against France.

After the game, the Barcelona forward faced the television cameras to deliver his subtle retort to the Juventus star.

