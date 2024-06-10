Nigeria face Benin Republic in a 2026 world cup qualifying fixture in the French-speaking nation of Ivory Coast

The match is a must-win game for the Super Eagles who currently have three points and occupy the fifth position in world cup CAF qualification, Group C

Legit.ng reports that Benin Republic have played against Nigeria 16 times and the Super Eagles have won 13, lost one and drawn two

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles of Nigeria battle 'The Cheetahs' of Benin Republic in a world cup qualifying match on Monday, June 10,

Legit.ng reports the neighbours are in Group C and will slug it out at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will square off against Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA world cup qualifier on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Photo credits: @CAF_Online, @NGSuperEagles

Gernot Rohr's team will play the home game in Ivory Coast after their stadia were ruled as sub-standard.

Benin vs Nigeria world cup qualifier: Kick-off time

The kick-off time is 5 pm Nigerian time.

Considering Nigeria is one hour ahead of Côte d'Ivoire where the match will take place, it would be 4 pm in Ivory Coast.

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Team news

Scorer of Nigeria's lone goal against South Africa on Friday, June 7, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, took part in the Super Eagles' training session on Sunday, June 9.

An injury forced the 23-year-old to be replaced in the 63rd minute against the Bafana Bafana, but following assessments by the medical personnel in the Nigerian team, he is deemed fit for action.

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where to watch live

Catch the Benin Republic versus Nigeria on FIFA+ TV — a free streaming platform.

AfroSport TV is also expected to show the match online.

Stream for free on AfrosportTV here.

