Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Kick off Time, Team News, and Where to Watch Live World Cup Qualifier
- Nigeria face Benin Republic in a 2026 world cup qualifying fixture in the French-speaking nation of Ivory Coast
- The match is a must-win game for the Super Eagles who currently have three points and occupy the fifth position in world cup CAF qualification, Group C
- Legit.ng reports that Benin Republic have played against Nigeria 16 times and the Super Eagles have won 13, lost one and drawn two
Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles of Nigeria battle 'The Cheetahs' of Benin Republic in a world cup qualifying match on Monday, June 10,
Legit.ng reports the neighbours are in Group C and will slug it out at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.
Gernot Rohr's team will play the home game in Ivory Coast after their stadia were ruled as sub-standard.
Benin vs Nigeria world cup qualifier: Kick-off time
The kick-off time is 5 pm Nigerian time.
Considering Nigeria is one hour ahead of Côte d'Ivoire where the match will take place, it would be 4 pm in Ivory Coast.
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Team news
Scorer of Nigeria's lone goal against South Africa on Friday, June 7, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, took part in the Super Eagles' training session on Sunday, June 9.
An injury forced the 23-year-old to be replaced in the 63rd minute against the Bafana Bafana, but following assessments by the medical personnel in the Nigerian team, he is deemed fit for action.
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where to watch live
Catch the Benin Republic versus Nigeria on FIFA+ TV — a free streaming platform.
AfroSport TV is also expected to show the match online.
Stream for free on AfrosportTV here.
Adepoju shares world cup qualifier predictions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles legend, Mutiu Adepoju, expressed confidence that Nigeria will approach the world cup qualifying game with all seriousness.
Adepoju declared that Nigeria's journey in their quest to qualify for the 2026 world cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA, would be "tricky".
