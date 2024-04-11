Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker and England captain has experienced some grief as his three children were involved in a car crash.

Mirror reported that the incident happened in Bavaria in Germany, when the player travelled to London with Bayern Munich in preparation for their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Harry Kane's children involved in car accident Photo Credit: Harry Kane

It was learnt that the incident happened around Schäftlarn in the Munich district at 5:15 pm on Monday, April 8, when their Mercedez Van collided with a moving while trying to turn onto the motorway slip road.

In the van, Harry's children were among the travellers in the car crash, and they were said to have sustained a superficial accident and were taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

It was reported that the affected children are aged three, five and seven. The fourth child of Harry Kane, Henry, was born in August.

The driver of the Renault was a 20-year-old woman. She was said to be travelling with a three-year-old child and two adults, ages 43 and 48.

Accidentally, a 24-year-old German woman was said to be driving the Mercedes van. The crash made the Renault skid on the road and slam into a Land Rover before stopping.

