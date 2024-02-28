Jose Peseiro said he has received up to seven offers after his contract with the Super Eagles of Nigeria expired

The Portuguese tactician said he needs rest at the moment but will respond to the offers by the end of the month

The 63-year-old said he is considering all seven options from national teams or clubs and will choose wisely

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro has opened up about his future with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the expiration of his contract.

The 63-year-old contract with the NFF expired after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Peseiro says he need to take a break Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, Peseiro said he needs a break despite receiving up to seven offers.

He disclosed that he told the national teams or clubs that reached out to him to wait till the end of the month. He, however, did not reveal their identity.

“I told everyone to come back at the end of the month. What is certain is that I want to continue coaching and I need to choose wisely.”

Peseiro added that:

“At this moment, I repeat, all options remain possible. I received a lot of options and a lot of contacts from national teams or clubs. I would say 5, 6 or 7.

“I let them all know that I need to rest and that when my contract expires I will talk about it and start thinking about other projects. And decide my future. For now, I need to take a break and be calm.

“But I listen to the proposals and projects that are offered to me. And I evaluate whether I like it or not.”

Peseiro no longer with Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paseiro is no longer the coach of the Super Eagles but has the option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target.

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

Peseiro is, however, expected to meet with the minister of youths and sports, Senator John Enoh to decide his future with the national team.

