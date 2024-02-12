Nigerians said President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire was star-struck for holding and asking Victor Osimhen to greet fans in the stadium

Osimhen was on the podium with President Ouattara during the presentation of medals on Sunday, February 11

Sébastien Haller scored late to lead the host nation to a remarkable AFCON title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Nigerians have reacted after President of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara held Victor Osimhen and asked him to greet all the Ivorians in the stadium.

Ouattara made the request after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-1 to the Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 12.

Nigerian photojournalist said President Ouattara was star struck for asking Osimhen to greet fans Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

In a tweet posted by FIFA & CAF accredited photojournalist, Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, @PoojaMedia, he said President Ouattara was star-struck

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react

@goodboijnr

"We didn't win the AFCON trophy but we made it visible to the world of football

@UTD_Mavin2

Man was the gold we won in the tournament. Better days ahead

@Richeey001

Osimhen has the passion. I love him for his fighting spirit, but tactically and skills-wise he needs to up is game. His presence was not felt at the .

@FrankWriter1

I love him so much.

We are winning it next year.

@omorogiec

African Player of the Year for a reason

@haywhyy09

much respect to the Ivorian president

@mcpero_

This one sweet me. I will watch Napolis match more. As long as my Osimhen is in it.

@Anugo65077

See Victor naaaa ,my boy too fine ,am proud of you all my Nigeria players

@Mamaneeh

NIGERIA at the AFCON finals made it more interesting and more viewed. Say this anywhere, anytime.

#proudlyNIGERIAN

@VighoFox

The AFCON never respected their best player. AFCON bullied Osimhen and made him feel bad by canceling most of his goals, and awarding fouls against him when his tackle was clean. But if it was a European best, even the officials at the World Cup would protect him.

@Chrisish12

Lol it's just that we love Osimhen for his fighting spirit. We have Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré and others. Our president can't be starstruck by Osimhen

@atriky2

Osimhen is bigger than all their players

Africa Best for a reason

Peseiro No Longer With Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jose Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach has expired following the conclusion of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target is up to Peseiro to decide on.

Source: Legit.ng