The Super Eagles of Nigeria will likely be without one of its regular defenders against South Africa on Wednesday, February 7

The FC Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi reportedly did not train with other Super Eagles players on Tuesday.

Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, a FIFA & CAF accredited photojournalist covering the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast disclosed this

Cote d'Ivoire - Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, could miss the crucial semi-final clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

A FIFA & CAF accredited photojournalist, Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, said Sanusi did not train with the rest of the Super Eagles team on Tuesday, February 6.

Nigeria will confront South Africa by 6 pm at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7

Pooja, who is covering the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PoojaMedia, on Wednesday.

“Zaidu Sanusi could miss the South Africa clash as he didn’t train with the rest of the team yesterday”

Nigerians react

@afrisagacity

"This is good news for the team. Zaidu needs a solitary moment to communicate with his inner spirit and find out why his legs are restricted to only running.

"Crossing or long-passing the ball is such a hard fight for him. And when he eventually gets it right, the ball finds its way to an opponent’s feet.

"Sitting out today’s match will do both Zaidu and the Super Eagles team much good."

@obajemujnr

"Get well soon Zaidu, Join in us finals"

@Silvangif

That's where the green lantern, Kenneth Omeruo comes in.

@bummiearo

"We wish him quick recovery to play in the final"

@Yusuph____

"He’s the best player. I hope we win this match without him".

Peseiro lists 2 key players missing in action

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's coach José Peseiro said Wednesday's semifinal clash against South Africa in Bouake will be challenging because Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Aribo will not be in action.

Peseiro urged the Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his attacking partners to be more clinical upfront and be more defensive in their attack against the Bafana Bafana.

