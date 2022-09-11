Kwara United will be going into the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup against AS Douanes as top favourites

Powerful APC chieftain, Mallam Salihu Mustapha has promised the sum of $20, 000 if they emerge victorious

The team is also expected to get another $500 for every goal they score during the encounter

Mallam Salihu Mustapha, the senatorial candidate of Kwara central under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress, had pledged the sum of $20, 000 if Kwara United go past the group stages of this year's CAF Confederation Cup.

This was made known on Saturday, September 10 in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Salihu Mustapha is the Turakin Illorin and currently holds the APC ticket for the Kwara Central senatorial district. Photo: Mallam Salihu Mustapha

Source: Facebook

Kwara United will be opening their campaign in the continental club competition on Sunday, September 11 against Niger Republic's AS Douanes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

As contained in the statement, the powerful APC chieftain also promised to reward the team with the sum of $500 for every goal being scored in the first leg encounter against the visiting team.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"I am pledging $500 for each goal to encourage the team to score as many goals as possible against the Nigeriens and there is an additional $10,000 on the table for the players if they make it into the group stage."

More cash rewards await Kwara United if they win the tournament - Mustapha

He further pledged that the team will get more cash rewards if they eventually win the coveted CAF Confederation Cup.

Mustapha also noted that he has made arrangements for the conveyance of the supporting home fans to the venue of the encounter as well as free tickets for entry.

He said:

"This is my modest way of supporting Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's vision of constantly positioning Kwara on the big stage through sports and other endeavors. More importantly, this gesture is to encourage Kwara United FC to make Kwara and Nigeria proud in the continental competition.

"It is my expectation that the financial reward will spur the team to achieve greatness, which has been their hallmark for years."

Mustapha earlier in the start of the season reached out to the management of the club to sponsor supporters to watch the home encounter against MFM FC for free in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Source: Legit.ng