Reason Israel Adesanya Should Be Respected Despite Loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya's evening came to a quick end on Saturday in Saudi Arabia after he fell via a heavy knockout to Nassourdine Imavov.

The Last Stylebender's record drops to 24-5 as he suffered his third straight loss in the UFC.

Fans have taken to social media to question the 35-year-old's future in the sport as he was defeated once again.

His career started on a scintillating note with 20-0 before he suffered his first career loss in 2021.

Adesanya has since gone 4-5 in the UFC Middleweight Championship since then.

His bout against Ivavov was his first non-title fight since 2019 and it will take a while for him to re-obtain his former glory, Bleacher reports.

Ivavov handed the Nigerian his second knockout and it was the shortest loss in his professional career.

It is uncertain when the Adesanya will return to action, but famous fighting expert Bamidele Bakare disclosed that the Last Stylebender deserves respect.

He told Legit.ng:

"It didn't go down well with him. He has had the run in the UFC over the years. he's been champion, he's defended his titles.

"He is the only fighter who has beaten the Fighter of the Year 2024, Alex Pereira.

"He has a very solid resume which I feel could have ended better from yesterday's bout.

"It is what it is, it is UFC and Imavov did not also come to joke and big congratulations to the Frenchman for pulling off such an upset on Adesanya in the second round."

When Israel Adesanya defeated Periera

In August 2024, Adesanya defeated middleweight champion Pereira with two right hands in a stunning fashion.

Pereira had landed a knee that pushed Adesanya into the cage in the second round, but the Nigerian fighter returned with two right hooks and a right hammer fist, followed by ground and pound to end the fight at 4:21, Africa News reports.

How much will Adesanya earn after loss to Imavov?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesanya will return home with a lucrative payout for his appearance at UFC Fight Night 250.

It was gathered that the sensational MMS star earns between $500,000 and $1,000,000, consistent with his previous earnings as a top-tier UFC star.

Further reports claim he is also eligible for other financial benefits.

