Nassourdine Imavov surprised Israel Adesanya with a second-round TKO, derailing the former champion’s comeback bid

The loss marks Adesanya’s third consecutive defeat, casting uncertainty over his future in the middleweight title picture

Adesanya is expected to earn anywhere from $500,000 to $1,000,000 for his bout against Imavov

Israel Adesanya faced another major setback in his career after losing to Nassourdine Imavov via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC middleweight champion, who has dominated the division for years, was looking to rebuild his path to the title but was stopped in brutal fashion by the rising French contender.

Israel Adesanya suffered his fourth loss in five matches after losing to Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday night. Photo by Chris Under

Imavov, nicknamed “The Sniper,” showcased his striking prowess, landing a devastating right hand that sent Adesanya to the canvas, Aljazeera reports.

Despite Adesanya’s early success in the fight, using feints and body kicks to control the pace, Imavov’s precision striking proved too much to handle.

The referee had no choice but to wave off the fight as Imavov unleashed ground-and-pound, securing the biggest win of his career.

Adesanya faces career crossroads after loss

Once the UFC’s middleweight kingpin, Adesanya now faces a career crossroads after three losses in four fights.

His recent struggles began with a submission defeat to Du Plessis in August 2024, followed by a points loss to Strickland.

Against Imavov, Adesanya showcased flashes of his signature style, sharp body kicks and tactical feints, but faltered under the Frenchman’s precision.

The knockout loss leaves Adesanya outside the immediate title conversation, raising questions about his ability to rebound in a division teeming with hungry contenders.

While his hopes of reclaiming the UFC middleweight title have been severely damaged, Adesanya’s financial compensation remains significant.

How much will Adesanya earn after the loss?

Despite losing, Adesanya is still one of the UFC’s highest-paid athletes, ensuring a lucrative payout for his appearance at UFC Fight Night 250.

His base salary for the fight is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1,000,000, consistent with his previous earnings as a top-tier UFC star, MARCA reports.

In addition to his base salary, Adesanya is also eligible for other financial benefits, including:

Pay-Per-View (PPV) Shares

Since he remains one of the UFC’s biggest draws, Adesanya could receive a percentage of the event’s PPV sales, adding a substantial sum to his total earnings.

Sponsorships & Endorsements

With major endorsement deals with brands like Puma and Engage, Adesanya’s sponsorship income remains a key part of his revenue stream.

Performance Bonuses

Although he lost, Adesanya could earn a “Fight of the Night” bonus if the bout was particularly entertaining.

Adesanya discusses retirement plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesanya is not shying away from the fact that his best days are behind him in the UFC and has opened up on when he could step away from the sport.

Adesanya was one of the greatest champions in the industry, having held the middleweight title on two occasions and has been without it for over a year since losing to Sean Strickland.

His last defeat came against South African fighter Dricus du Plessis, taking his losses to three in his last four fights and has raised concerns over his future.

