Imane Khelif: Algerian Gender Row Boxer Hits Back at Haters After Winning Olympic Gold Medal
- Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal in 66kg boxing
- Khelif powered past Chinese boxer Yang Lui in the 66 kilograms weight category final
- She was earlier accused of being a transgender woman after defeating Italy’s Angela Carini
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has fought back against her critics after beating China’s Yang Lui in the Paris 2024 Olympics welterweight boxing final.
Khelif beat Lui via unanimous decision after all five judges scored the match 10-9 in her favour in all rounds, handing her the gold medal in the 66kg boxing category.
According to NBC Sports, she had a cloud over her from her first match. She was accused of being transgender after beating Italy’s Carini in 46 seconds.
Khelif hits back at critics
She endured bullying throughout the competition but was unfazed as she beat every opponent she faced on her way to winning the gold medal.
Speaking to the media after winning her fight, as quoted by Sky Sports, she sent a message to her bullies, affirming she is a woman and has never been a man.
“As for whether I qualify or not, whether I'm a woman or not - I have made many statements in the media - I am fully qualified to take part in this competition," she said.
“I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I lived a woman, I competed as a woman. There's no doubt about that.
“There are enemies, enemies of success. This is what I call them. These are the enemies of success. And that also gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.”
Her ordeal began last year when the International Boxing Association used an unspecified test to disqualify her from the World Championship, claiming she was ineligible.
North African country Algeria, where Khelif was born and raised, is opposed to the beliefs and activities of the LGBT community.
