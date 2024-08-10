American Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Criticise Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Quality
- American athlete Nyjah Houston won the bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event
- Houston has hit out at the organisers of the Summer Games over the quality of the medals issued
- He claimed the edifice lost quality after he wore it around celebrating with his friends in the USA
American skateboarder Nyjah Houston has hit out at the organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics over the quality of the medals presented to winning athletes.
Houston won the bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event on July 29 after finishing third behind compatriot Jagger Eaton and Japan's Yuto Horigome, who won gold.
After returning home to the United States, he has now criticised the organising committee for the quality of the medals. He posted a video on his Instagram story, which ESPN recirculated.
“These Olympic medals look great when they are brand new but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat and letting friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think,” he said.
“Even the front is starting to chip off a little. Olympic medals - maybe got to step up the quality a little bit.”
Features of the Olympic medal
As noted by Sky News, the 2024 Olympic medals were designed by the Paris jewellery house Chaumet, and it has two faces with different details and meanings.
The first side features an 18g hexagonal token, produced from the original metal taken from the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by rigged grooves that evoke the ray of light.
The second side has the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, as it has been on every Olympic medal since 1928—the Acropolis to one side and the Eiffel Tower to the other.
None of the three medals awarded are in the pure elements they represent. The bronze medal weighs 525g and is made from copper, tin and zinc alloy.
