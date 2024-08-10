American athlete Nyjah Houston won the bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event

Houston has hit out at the organisers of the Summer Games over the quality of the medals issued

He claimed the edifice lost quality after he wore it around celebrating with his friends in the USA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

American skateboarder Nyjah Houston has hit out at the organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics over the quality of the medals presented to winning athletes.

Houston won the bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event on July 29 after finishing third behind compatriot Jagger Eaton and Japan's Yuto Horigome, who won gold.

Nyjah Huston and fellow medalists Jagger Eaton and Yuto Horigome after the men's street skateboarding at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Simon Bruty.

Source: Getty Images

After returning home to the United States, he has now criticised the organising committee for the quality of the medals. He posted a video on his Instagram story, which ESPN recirculated.

“These Olympic medals look great when they are brand new but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat and letting friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think,” he said.

“Even the front is starting to chip off a little. Olympic medals - maybe got to step up the quality a little bit.”

Features of the Olympic medal

As noted by Sky News, the 2024 Olympic medals were designed by the Paris jewellery house Chaumet, and it has two faces with different details and meanings.

The first side features an 18g hexagonal token, produced from the original metal taken from the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by rigged grooves that evoke the ray of light.

The second side has the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, as it has been on every Olympic medal since 1928—the Acropolis to one side and the Eiffel Tower to the other.

None of the three medals awarded are in the pure elements they represent. The bronze medal weighs 525g and is made from copper, tin and zinc alloy.

Team Nigeria dazzles in stylish outfits

Legit.ng reported that Team Nigeria dazzled in stylish native outfits at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony at La Grande Seine on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The team, led by flagbearer Tobi Amusan and team captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori, failed to capture any medal at the game despite sending 88 athletes.

Source: Legit.ng