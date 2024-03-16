Francis Ngannou has opened up on the state of his health in the aftermath of his fight against Anthony Joshua

The MMA fighter stated that he feels better since after the fight but would still need to go for more medical checks just in case

He also reiterated that he won't be leaving boxing anytime soon despite his loses in his first two professional fights.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, plans to undergo additional medical evaluations following a devastating knockout by Anthony Joshua in their recent bout.

Joshua secured victory in the second round of their highly anticipated clash last Saturday, with his promoter asserting his status as the top fighter in the division.

Joshua's win puts him in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world. Photo Credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Joshua floored Ngannou in the first round and twice more in the second, showcasing his formidable punching prowess.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Ngannou, 37, who has a background in UFC, was participating in only his second professional boxing match. He previously faced Tyson Fury in October, knocking down the WBC champion in the third round but ultimately losing via split decision.

Francis Ngannou's recovery journey

Ngannou seemed to be in the process of recovering as he stood up again, and the fighter from Cameroon admitted that he still had to undergo some examinations following the harsh knockout.

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“We move, but regardless, I feel okay. I was quite surprised that I remembered everything from that fight night and coming back to the locker room. Basically, I was conscious right after, and since then everything has been good, although (I) still need to run some medical work just in case.

“I feel healthy, but for the longevity of the sport, we better check and find out if there’s anything that could be done to get better now. I still need more checkups.”

Joshua is currently targeting a summer match against Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, or Zhilei Zhang. This would precede a title fight after the Fury-Usyk heavyweight bout.

Don't quit boxing - AJ tells Ngannou

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is the man of the moment after securing a dominating knockout victory against MMA legend Francis Ngannou.

In a post-match talk inside the ring, AJ urged Ngannou not to quit boxing as he labelled him an "inspiration."

The win puts Joshua in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world with a potential meeting with Usyk or Fury.

Source: Legit.ng