Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to Lindsey Vonn after surgery on her injury at the Winter Olympics

Vonn collapsed into the gate during a downhill run in Cortina and needed immediate surgery on a complex tibia fracture

The legendary skier shared the news of her successful surgery on social media, and Ronaldo commented on the post

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended her support to legendary skier Lindsey Vonn after she underwent a successful surgery following an injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn suffered a near career-ending injury while performing a downhill run on February 8, 2026, in Cortina, which left her with a complex tibia fracture.

According to BBC Sports, she came into the tournament with a ruptured ACL, having suffered the injury nine days before the start of the Milan-Cortina games.

She was airlifted from the piste and began her treatment process, which included multiple surgeries, some of which were done in Italy and the rest in the USA.

According to GB News, she published a video statement on her Instagram page detailing her treatment journey and claimed that amputation was an option.

However, her physician, Dr Tom Hackett, did everything possible to make sure it did not happen and “saved her legs”, which she is grateful for.

Ronaldo sends message to Lindsey Vonn

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo commented under Vonn’s post with a powerful message, which has earned the football star global praise.

“Champions are defined by the moments they win, and the moments they refuse to give up. @lindseyvonn, the mountains you conquered were never bigger than the strength you carry. Keep fighting. Legends always rise,” Ronaldo wrote.

“@cristiano, coming from you, this means a lot,” Vonn responded.

Fans applauded Ronaldo’s heartfelt gesture, describing it as from one legend to another.

Vonn had initially retired for five years from 2019 to 2024, and there are growing calls from fans to call it quits for good on her illustrious career at 41.

